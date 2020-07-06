The police and its future needs were among the topics discussed at the meeting of the Norfolk city council Monday night.
The council approved a study into the future of the police station. It will cost about $23,000, to be used from capital improvement funds already allocated in the city budget.
Police chief Don Miller and public safety director Shane Weidner said the station was built in 1987 and has been used continuously since. But the station needs some upgrades, including new boilers to provide heat in the winter.
The study, to be done over the next three months, will look at the police's current needs as well as the needs for the next few decades, and help determine what needs to be done at the station.
The council also approved a proposal to start a committee of public safety officials in Norfolk and Madison County to potentially create a joint dispatch center in the future.
Weidner said the idea has been discussed for more than 20 years now, but the right pieces are in place to start moving forward.
Read more from the city council meeting in the Daily News Tuesday and online.