Legislators, educators and economic development leaders came together via Zoom Friday morning for a forum on the future of Nebraska.
Presentations by Nebraska Chamber of Commerce president Bryan Slone, Blueprint Nebraska president Jim Smith and Northeast Community College president Leah Barrett highlighted the economy of Nebraska, how it has fared during the pandemic and what the future holds.
Slone said Nebraska’s economy has fared well for the most part during the pandemic, and the lack of a stay-at-home order helped keep businesses afloat during the hardest stretches.
The pandemic also helped shed a light on what Nebraska’s economy could become, as more and more workers are capable of working remotely.
“Workers will be able to work for any company anywhere in the world,” Slone said.
Nebraska could take advantage of that new economic reality as workers and families seek ideal places to live that aren’t necessarily tied to where they are employed, Slone said.
Slone said that overall, industries, government and the people of Nebraska of both urban and rural backgrounds must pull in the same direction toward a “pro-growth agenda.”
Smith gave an update of the progress of Blueprint Nebraska, a group that focuses on economic and population growth in Nebraska that began in 2018.
Smith said through a data-driven effort and meetings with more than 7,000 people, the group has put together a list of 15 objectives, including the growth of Nebraska’s young population, reforming the tax system, improving infrastructure and increasing jobs in various areas.
The most important of those, Smith said, is bringing young people to the state.
Slone agreed with that assessment.
“This is our future,” Slone said. “We have to have large public-private partnerships and get infrastructure that attracts those young people.”
Barrett gave a presentation on Northeast, particularly how most of its graduates end up in the workforce locally or continue their education in the state.
She also outlined some changes coming to the college, particularly the Acklie Family College Farm for the school’s agricultural programs and developments at the South Sioux City campus.
Also speaking at the forum were legislative candidates Sheryl Lindau of Wayne and Sen. Joni Albrecht of Thurston, who are running for the Legislature in District 17. State Sens. Ben Hanson of Blair and Tim Gragert of Creighton, who are not up for reelection, also spoke about their work in the Legislature, particularly the major property tax bill passed earlier this year.