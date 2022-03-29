NELIGH — The noise of stones grinding wheat into flour or corn into meal hasn’t been heard in this river town for many years.
Finely sifted dust no longer dissipates into the air. Train cars no longer wait to be loaded with flour bound for places as far away as England and Scotland.
Today, the Neligh Mill is a piece of American history. It tells the story of the farmers who settled the Plains, the entrepreneurs who built businesses and created towns — such as Neligh, which is named for John D. Neligh, who, in 1872, recognized the potential in a piece of land along the Elkhorn River.
Neligh started building the mill, but financial difficulties forced him to sell. William Gallaway and William Lambert completed the project. During the next years, improvements were made, including the addition of two giant elevators used for grain storage, one for wheat built in 1886 and another for corn built in 1899, said Don “Harv” Ofe, the mill’s site supervisor. The elevators have wood frames covered with metal.
When the mill closed in the 1960s, the owners could have stripped it of its equipment and machines, Ofe said. Instead, they left it intact. Today, the facility belongs to History Nebraska, formerly the Nebraska State Historical Society.
It’s the only mill in the state that has its original equipment, and it draws thousands of tourists who want to understand just how the old mills worked. The entire complex is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
While the mill is a popular spot, the elevators that loom over it have not been used since the mill closed and are not open to the public. Although the structures have been maintained, they are in need of around $170,000 worth of repairs. Plus, bats and other undesirables have taken up residence in the buildings, which has prompted officials with History Nebraska to ponder their future.
It’s the reason why representatives with History Nebraska recently conducted a meeting in Neligh to allow citizens to offer input.
“We want to do what’s best for the community,” said Jill Dolberg, Nebraska’s deputy state historic preservation officer, who conducted the meeting.
Four scenarios were presented, Dolberg said, including doing nothing; repairing it; doing an adaptive reuse or tearing it down.
“Doing nothing ... means it will continue to deteriorate,” Dolberg said. “We could repair the roof, but that’s just buying time. We could do an adaptive re-use, but we have no idea what that would cost … and we have no purpose in mind. Although demolition would open up a better view of the mill from the north, it destroys part of an historic site.
“None of the options are perfect,” she said. “From a preservation standpoint, demolition doesn’t feel good at all.”
Reactions from the people who attended the meeting were mixed, she said.
“What we heard loudest … was to interpret the historical purpose of the elevator. Maybe there is interest in us keeping parts and pieces so people could see (how it works).”
Dolberg said several people mentioned the town’s upcoming 150th anniversary celebration in 2023 and the desire to have the buildings intact then.
Overall, Dolberg said, the people who attended the meeting seemed pleased to have been asked.
The final decision now rests with History Nebraska’s Board of Trustees, which will have its quarterly meeting in at the Antelope County Museum in Neligh on Friday, April 8.The meeting is open to the public. People who have questions or concerns may email Dolberg at jill.dolberg@nebraska.gov.