Three days after this year's Big Bang Boom treated Norfolk and area residents to another fireworks show, the fuse was lit for the Norfolk City Council to revisit its ordinance that dictates when fireworks can be sold and discharged in the city.
In a working session before Tuesday's city council meeting, fireworks was one of two topics discussed.
Scott Cordes, city public safety director, kicked off the conversation saying the topic of when to use fireworks is an age-old question that Norfolk and other communities often address. He said in some instances it's a bad event that triggers a change in a city's ordinance.
That's not the case for Norfolk; however, some council members feel it's time to revisit the current law on the books. Currently, fireworks can be sold and discharged in the city for 10 days, June 25-July 3 from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. and on July 4 from 8 a.m. to midnight. The council tabled a motion last September that would have cut both the number of days and the hours in the days when they could be sold and discharged.
Norfolk Fire Chief Tim Wragge shared laws from similar-sized cities. Beatrice allows the sale and use of fireworks from July 1 to July 4, and Grand Island from June 28 to July 4. North Platte and Columbus have laws similar to Norfolk's, but in North Platte fireworks can't be used until noon.
South Sioux City had the most restrictive law, limiting the discharge of fireworks to 8 a.m.-11 p.m. for three days only: July 2-4.
This year, because of the drought, Norfolk Fire & Rescue asked city residents to avoid using fireworks last Wednesday and Thursday.
Councilman Frank Arens said he thought the public did an excellent job adhering to that request. Cordes and council member Rob Merrill agreed, with Merrill adding that the public needs to know how much the city appreciated the cooperation.
Still, Arens said he favors a change to allow the sale and use of fireworks from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. for only seven days.
Councilman Corey Granquist said he felt more residents favor leaving the ordinance as is rather than changing it.
Mayor Josh Moenning said the fireworks issue is a recurring one and that he joked with city staff that the council was prepared to have its annual meeting to do nothing about fireworks. He said there are valid arguments for leaving the ordinance as is and for reducing the days and hours for fireworks sales and use.
Asked for his input, Norfolk Police Chief Don Miller said he didn't have a strong feeling either way, noting the department will still get calls from people complaining about fireworks. He said the littering piece is a bigger problem because some people don't clean up the debris.
Moenning encouraged any council member who wants a new fireworks law to bring one forward so there can be a community discussion.
"I think people in the community are asking us to have that discussion," he said.
Moenning also suggested any new ordinance consider giving the city authority to issue a ban on the use of fireworks in certain circumstances, such as this year's drought. He said that would avoid the necessity of calling an emergency meeting.
No action is taken at working sessions, and the council will revisit the topic should a new ordinance be brought forward.