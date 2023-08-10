The Norfolk Fire Division announced Wednesday that Sam Funk, a firefighter and paramedic with the department, has been promoted to lieutenant.
Tim Wragge, Norfolk’s fire chief, said Funk has been a great contributor to the city’s fire and rescue squad in many ways since he was hired.
“He has earned the respect of his peers and possesses the qualities needed to serve in the role of lieutenant at NFD,” Wragge said. “We are excited to see what this next chapter will bring for Sam and his career here.”
Trever O’Brien, assistant fire chief, said Funk has been the “go-to person” for many things and brings a wealth of knowledge from law enforcement, volunteer fire and EMS, mechanic work and many other areas.
“Sam has been a calm and reassuring leader long before he was promoted. He also knows how to keep it light when needed to keep people happy and positive,” O’Brien said.
Funk succeeds Bob Nelson, who retired after 35 years with the Norfolk Fire Division. Funk has been with Norfolk Fire since 2016.
Funk said he is honored and humbled to follow Nelson’s footsteps.
“I will try to do it justice. Thanks to my wife, Larissa, and children, who allow me to be away every third day and for supporting me wholeheartedly. This is a great organization with great people, and I am glad to be able to continue to work alongside all of them,” he said.