Madison County has been chosen to receive $7,963 under Phase 40 to supplement emergency food and shelter programs.
The selection was made by a national board that is led by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Federal Emergency Management Agency.
According to a press release provided by Northeast Nebraska Community Action Partnership, Madison County has been chosen to receive the money under a local board.
The press release, provided by Northeast Nebraska Community Action Partnership, states the partnership includes representatives from American Red Cross; Catholic Charities, USA; National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA; The Jewish Federations of North America, The Salvation Army; and United Way Worldwide. The local board is charged with distributing funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country.
A local board made up of the mayor, United Way and others will determine how the funds awarded to Madison County are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in the area. The local board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds made available under this phase of the program.
Under the terms of the grant from the national board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must:
— Be private voluntary nonprofits or units of government.
— Be eligible to receive federal funds.
— Have an accounting system.
— Practice nondiscrimination.
— Have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food or shelter programs.
— Have a voluntary board if they are a private voluntary organization. Qualifying agencies are urged to apply.
Madison County has previously distributed emergency food and shelter funds. Agencies receiving funding during Phase 38 were responsible for providing rental and utility assistance, as well as meals and shelter services to homeless people and victims of domestic violence. Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for emergency food and shelter program funds must contact Krista Heineman at 402-385-6300, ext. 276, for an application.
The deadline for applications to be received is no later than 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17.