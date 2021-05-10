WEST POINT — The Neligh Park Inclusive Playground Program was kicked off over the weekend here to introduce the community to a fundraiser for new playground equipment.
The project includes replacing the outdated equipment with Americans with Disabilities Act-accessible Burke equipment.
"Kids won’t have to sit and watch while other kids are playing,” said Christine Hutchinson of Franciscan Healthcare’s physical therapy department.
The Franciscan Healthcare physical therapy department began planning in August 2020 for a play area that would allow all kids to play in one area no matter what their skill level. This will be inclusive for all children who have special needs because of physical impairment, sensory or communication, such as autism and Down syndrome.
The white and yellow play equipment will be removed. The blue structures will remain. The merry-go-round will be wheelchair accessible. The sand will be replaced with a rubberized ground cover, allowing wheelchair navigation.
Communication boards will have free-standing signs, pictures and words, allowing kids with speech difficulties and even kids who speak another language to play together.
There is not another play area of this type within 35 miles of West Point.
The mission of the pediatric physical therapy team is “to provide a safe and accessible playground where children of all abilities can socialize and play together in a fun way.”
The goal is to have a piece of accessible equipment in each of the area parks in each town.
Overall cost is estimated to be $475,000 from grants and donations with $161,500 already collected. More grants are being written and the public is invited to donate. A donor board will be put up.
The inclusive playground will complement the recently completed Neligh Park walking trail.
The two-man horse swing will remain in the park.