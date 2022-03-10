LINCOLN — Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy Director Jim Macy announced the awarding of nearly $6.7 million in grants to support 155 projects across the state.
The grants will help fund litter and waste reduction projects and recycling programs, while also paying costs for scrap tire cleanups and collections for household hazardous waste, electronic waste and pharmaceuticals.
“There were many outstanding applications submitted to NDEE this year,” Macy said. “These grants will help handle the costs of proper disposal of many materials, such as household hazardous waste and scrap tires.”
One of the projects partially funded is Household Hazardous Waste Collections by the North Central RC&D in Bassett.
Mike Burge, the North Central president, said, “We hosted the tire amnesty collection with support from an NDEE grant last year for Cherry County. This year we applied for funds to help cover the expenses of three household hazardous waste collections for the eastern part of the six counties we serve. We were awarded $11,098 from the NDEE.”
North Central is raising $12,274 in matching dollars. To date, Butte, Spencer and Lynch villages — in addition to the villages of Bristow and Naper, Boyd County Supervisors and Lower Niobrara NRD — have pledged funds.
Also budgeting funds are The Spencer Foundation, the Irene Stenger Fund in Spencer, Spencer Community Economic Development, the City of O’Neill and the Upper Elkhorn NRD.
Fundraising efforts are ongoing. Volunteers also will be needed for each location.