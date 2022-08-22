There’s faith in the future at St. Paul’s Lutheran School in Norfolk.
The school attached to the city’s oldest church recently announced more than $1.339 million was raised in its 17-week-long “Pride in Our Past — Faith in Our Future” campaign to raise funds for the school’s planned expansion.
“The word momentum has been used at this table for church meetings,” said St. Paul’s principal Aaron Markgraf, who sat in a back room of the church. “We don’t want that to die. There was quite a bit of momentum toward the end of July. People were fired up about it, and I’d say we’re trying to build on that and keep it moving.”
The school’s vision is to build a new gymnasium, a new early childhood learning center, a new commons area and cafeteria area and to remodel and update current facilities.
The school serves more than 80 children, and the new early childhood learning center will accommodate preschool-age children and have a capacity for about 80.
“Being here for six years and just seeing how our school operates and the difference in requirements from 50 years ago, we need more room,” said the Rev. Paul Hirsch, who has served as pastor of St. Paul’s church for the past six years. “God willing, as we continue on, the numbers will grow ... we will need the room.”
St. Paul’s Church and School was assisted in its initial fundraising efforts by Walsh & Associates, church capital campaign specialists based out of Burnsville, Minnesota. Markgraf said the specialists’ input was valuable because it helped them see that the campaign was not just about raising money.
“Yes, that’s a big part of it, but for a church, it’s about uniting in purpose, and there is, I think, a renewed sense of purpose and momentum that we have as a church because we did this campaign.”
But there is work yet to be done. While the $1.339 million — combined with the $400,000 the church already had in hand for the project — exceeds the minimum goal for the project, the ultimate goal is $3.6 million.
“The encouraging thing about that is the focus (until now) has solely been on our congregation,” Markgraf said. “We have done very little venturing out of the community. We have not tapped into our base of alumni. We have yet to tap into our base of foundations. We have not tapped into our school families yet.”
Markgraf said he knows there is interest, especially from the families in the school, in wanting to know how they can help with the project. Markgraf added that he believes excitement will grow as complete plans for the project are appropriately communicated on a broader scale.
Work already has been completed on the project; over the summer. The south hallway of the school was redone, a sight Markgraf and Hirsch said they were excited to see. But now the building committee and the campaign committee will be working on the next steps, which include finalizing plans with the architect, getting price points for the project and presenting the final plans to the congregation for a vote.
Markgraf uses caution in considering a potential groundbreaking deadline: “We’re hoping sometime this fall to get approval (of plans) so we can order stuff and, in the spring, we’re breaking ground, and then see how far we get before the next school year starts.”
Hirsch said the project has been encouraging thus far, especially as he sees so many people — including himself — break out of their comfort zones to move the campaign forward. In all, 54 volunteers worked on the effort, and 97 members made gifts or commitments to contribute to the campaign’s success.
The work, Hirsch said, he believes is a reflection of how members of the church want to share the love of Jesus with the community, especially because the school and preschool are open to everyone, not just those who attend St. Paul’s church.
“The love of Jesus and the desire for our folks here to share that with people who don’t know it, it’s very evident to me. We want to do our best to continue that.”
Markgraf agreed, saying he is especially encouraged not only by the efforts of St. Paul’s, but by the support community members are giving projects to expand all Christian education in the area, in general.
“Christ Lutheran is doing a huge project. Lutheran High is doing a huge project. Zion in Pierce is starting a significant project, and the support that’s out there and the love that people have for Christian education in the community is a cool thing,” Markgraf said. “I’m glad to be a part of that.”