Two fundraising activities are planned in conjunction with groundbreaking ceremonies for new agricultural facilities at Northeast Community College.
Ceremonies will begin at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 10, near the Chuck M. Pohlman Agriculture Complex, 2301 E. Benjamin Ave. in Norfolk, according to a media release. A live event is planned, along with virtual ceremonies and live-streaming. Those attending will be encouraged to text a donation of any amount to the Nexus campaign.
The text-to-give option will be available for a limited time, beginning Thursday, Sept. 3. To take part, text the word “ag” to 402-383-FARM (3276). Donations also will be accepted by voice phone at 402-844-7653.
“Every gift is needed and sincerely appreciated,” said Tracy Kruse, associate vice president of development and external affairs and executive director of the Northeast Foundation. “All gifts of $500 or more will be recognized on the formal donor wall, but we also want those who contribute a smaller amount to be remembered by the generations of students who will learn in these buildings.”
To provide recognition for gifts of $50 or more, a farmscape wall has been designed and will be located in one of the new buildings.
Small, medium and large animal silhouettes to fill the farmscape will be on sale for donations of $50, $100 or $250, respectively. Donors will be able to choose a chicken, pig, cow or horse for their donation, and each silhouette will be engraved with the donor’s name, up to 20 characters.
Animal silhouettes also may be ordered online at agwaternexus.com or by texting “animal” to 402-383-FARM (3276). For information on multiple purchases or family groupings, call 402-844-7240. Space on the farmscape is limited, so those wishing to be recognized in this way are urged to order their animals as soon as possible.
“Agriculture is the lifeblood of our area and these two ways to give allow everyone the chance to support the next generation of farmers and ranchers and of agribusiness employees,” Kruse said. “Students in these programs tend to stay in this area, helping keep our rural communities vital and growing.”
The initial phase of construction on the Nexus project includes a new veterinary technology clinic and classrooms, a new farm site with a large animal handling facility and other farm structures for livestock operations, a farm office and storage. The new facilities will be near the Pohlman Agriculture Complex. Construction should be completed by fall of 2021.
Funding for the $22.3 million improvement to the agricultural facilities will come from the college’s commitment of $10 million, as well as external fundraising to fill the gap. The college has raised enough funds to begin construction; however, fundraising for the Nexus campaign will continue, as more is needed for equipment, technology and furnishings.