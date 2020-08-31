Mural

Two fundraising activities are planned in conjunction with groundbreaking ceremonies for new agricultural facilities at Northeast Community College.

Ceremonies will begin at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 10, near the Chuck M. Pohlman Agriculture Complex, 2301 E. Benjamin Ave. in Norfolk, according to a media release. A live event is planned, along with virtual ceremonies and live-streaming. Those attending will be encouraged to text a donation of any amount to the Nexus campaign.

The text-to-give option will be available for a limited time, beginning Thursday, Sept. 3. To take part, text the word “ag” to 402-383-FARM (3276). Donations also will be accepted by voice phone at 402-844-7653.

“Every gift is needed and sincerely appreciated,” said Tracy Kruse, associate vice president of development and external affairs and executive director of the Northeast Foundation. “All gifts of $500 or more will be recognized on the formal donor wall, but we also want those who contribute a smaller amount to be remembered by the generations of students who will learn in these buildings.”

To provide recognition for gifts of $50 or more, a farmscape wall has been designed and will be located in one of the new buildings.

Small, medium and large animal silhouettes to fill the farmscape will be on sale for donations of $50, $100 or $250, respectively. Donors will be able to choose a chicken, pig, cow or horse for their donation, and each silhouette will be engraved with the donor’s name, up to 20 characters.

Animal silhouettes also may be ordered online at agwaternexus.com or by texting “animal” to 402-383-FARM (3276). For information on multiple purchases or family groupings, call 402-844-7240. Space on the farmscape is limited, so those wishing to be recognized in this way are urged to order their animals as soon as possible.

“Agriculture is the lifeblood of our area and these two ways to give allow everyone the chance to support the next generation of farmers and ranchers and of agribusiness employees,” Kruse said. “Students in these programs tend to stay in this area, helping keep our rural communities vital and growing.”

The initial phase of construction on the Nexus project includes a new veterinary technology clinic and classrooms, a new farm site with a large animal handling facility and other farm structures for livestock operations, a farm office and storage. The new facilities will be near the Pohlman Agriculture Complex. Construction should be completed by fall of 2021.

Funding for the $22.3 million improvement to the agricultural facilities will come from the college’s commitment of $10 million, as well as external fundraising to fill the gap. The college has raised enough funds to begin construction; however, fundraising for the Nexus campaign will continue, as more is needed for equipment, technology and furnishings.

Tags

In other news

Lady Gaga dominates at MTV VMAs, The Weeknd wins top award

Lady Gaga dominates at MTV VMAs, The Weeknd wins top award

NEW YORK (AP) — Lady Gaga cleaned house at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, while The Weeknd took home the top prize — and both pop stars sent important messages to viewers about the current state of the world: “Wear a mask” and “Justice for Jacob Blake and Breonna Taylor.”

Australia records its deadliest day of pandemic

Australia records its deadliest day of pandemic

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Australia recorded its deadliest day of the pandemic Monday as the government urged hot spot Victoria state to announce plans to lift a lockdown on the country’s second-largest city.

In aftermath of Hurricane Laura, residents worry about help

In aftermath of Hurricane Laura, residents worry about help

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — In a matter of hours last week, Hurricane Laura tore through the tire shop Layla Winbush’s family started just under a year ago, reducing most of it to rubble and scattering hundreds of tires across the lot. The storm also damaged her home, which now reeks of mold.

Mormon Canal Bridge to reopen

Mormon Canal Bridge to reopen

On Tuesday, Sept. 1, the opening of the Mormon Canal Bridge at Niobrara will be celebrated by the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Online program

Online program

The Norfolk Public Library will host an online program with author Jim Reese on Thursday, Sept. 10 at 6:30 p.m.