Miller benefit

THE MILLER children surround their great aunt, Robin Jensen, holding a photograph of their grandfather, the late Russell Hauf. They are (clockwise from the left) Xavier, Reniya, Candace, Haylee, Christian and Shania.

 LaRayne Topp

PILGER — A daylong benefit is being planned by the community of Pilger for a family of six upon the recent death of their grandfather and guardian.

The Sunday, Oct. 31, fundraiser will benefit the children of the Miller family. They were being raised by Russell (Rusty) Hauf before his death on Sept. 3 and are now cared for by his sister and their great-aunt, Robin Jensen.

The benefit will be at the Cooper Family Community Center in Pilger, beginning with a noon meal. A free-will offering will be taken with serving to begin at 11 a.m. A bake sale and other activities will round out the afternoon.

From 4 to 6 p.m., Trunk or Treat will take place at the Cooper Center, both indoors and outside. Nonperishable food items also will be accepted for the family.

The Miller children’s mother, Nicole Hauf of Dover, Delaware, died in October 2018. Her father, Rusty Hauf, obtained guardianship and moved with the children to Pierce in 2019 and then in 2020 to Pilger, where they attend Wisner-Pilger Schools.

The Miller children include Christian, 17; Haylee, 16; Candace, 14; Xavier, 12; Reniya, 11; and Shania, 10.

An account for the family has been set up at Midwest Bank at Pilger, which also may be accessed through any other Midwest Bank locations. Supporting funds are provided by Thrivent Financial.

For more information, contact LeeAnn Westerhaus at 402-649-1730.

