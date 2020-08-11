As part of CARES Act funding that Nebraska received from the federal government, about one-third of the more than 3,000 licensed child care providers in the state have applied for funding.
Nebraska Children and Families Foundation — which is managing the distribution of relief funding — is urging more providers to take advantage of the programs. That includes the stabilization fund for licensed child care providers who have stayed open during the pandemic and also a fund for providers who were forced to close temporarily.
“Whether they have not heard of this opportunity or assume they are not eligible, we ask for the public’s help in urging every licensed provider to apply.” said Betty Medinger, senior vice president at Nebraska Children.
The application (available in both English and Spanish) will be open until Sept. 30.
A recent survey of child care providers conducted by the Buffett Early Childhood Institute showed that nearly half of all providers feel they could be out of business within six months if the pandemic continues.
“We know this funding could provide some much-needed assistance,” Medinger said. “The early childhood workforce has been heroes during this pandemic, providing care to the children of many workers who are not able to work from home.
“They have been putting their own health on the line to care for others’ children but have taken a major financial hit as they have not been able to operate at full capacity.”
Priority for both types of funding will be given to licensed providers who participate in Step Up to Quality and are registered with the Nebraska Child Care Referral Network, a website that allows parents to search for child care availability in their community.
* * *
Want to learn more?
All licensed child care providers should visit www.nebraskachildren.org/childcare-funds.html to find out if they are eligible and how to apply. For questions about the funds or the application process, call 1-844-340-7002 or email CCRR@nebraskachildren.org.