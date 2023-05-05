Seven Nebraska airports ­— including three in Northeast and North Central Nebraska ­— will share $17 million in federal grants to upgrade runways, build hangars and make other improvements.

The Federal Aviation Administration grants come from the second funding round of the Airport Improvement Program, which promotes safety, security and environmental stewardship at the nation’s airports.

Cities benefiting from the funding are Ainsworth, Burwell, Norfolk, North Platte, Scottsbluff, Sidney and Wayne, the Nebraska Department of Transportation said in a Wednesday news release.

Norfolk Regional Airport/Karl Stefan Memorial Field will receive $600,000 to install runway improvements, and grants also will go to Ainsworth Regional Airport ($553,980) and Wayne Municipal Airport/Stan Morris Field ($450,000) for new hangars.

