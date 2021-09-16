PIERCE — The 44th annual Pierce Old Time Threshers Bee will take place this weekend at the Pierce County Fairgrounds.
This year’s bee features Case tractors and equipment with Hercules and Economy engines. The events begin Saturday, Sept. 18, at 8 a.m. with the FFA tractor driving contest. Events on Sunday, Sept. 19, will start at 9 a.m. with the church service.
The Case Corp. was founded in 1842 by Jerome Increase Case as the J. I. Case Threshing Machine Co. It operated under that name for most of a century.
For another 66 years, it was the J.I. Case Co. and was often simply called Case. In the late 19th century, Case was one of America's largest builders of steam engines, producing self-propelled portable engines, traction engines and steam tractors. It was a major producer of threshing machines and other harvesting equipment.
In the 1950s, its construction equipment line became its primary focus, with agricultural business second. Case's corporate parent, Tenneco, bought International Harvester's agricultural equipment division and merged it into Case. The J.I. Case Co. continued, but it began using the Case IH brand.
In the 1990s it changed names several more times (each name including "Case") before its merger into CNH Global ended its history as a distinct entity. Various CNH brands continue to make use of the Case name, such as Case CE and Case IH.
There will be many interesting Case tractors and equipment. It is expected that there will be a Model 10 – 20 Case tractor and the Pierce Historical Society will again loan its Case steam engine for the weekend.
The featured gas engine for 2021 will be Hercules and Economy engines. The small gas engine was a workhorse on many farms. The engines did everything from pumping water to grinding feed to washing clothes.
Activities will be both Saturday and Sunday, with activities both days to include threshing, which is separating the grain from the stem or straw of the plants. Oats will be used. The oats were cut and bundled several weeks ago so they are dry enough for the threshing operation.
The leftover straw is baled to make bedding for the farm animals.
Corn shelling after the corn ear is picked from the stalk the ears are run through the corn sheller. The corn is separated from the cobs, the corn is augured into a wagon while the cobs are piled up for other uses.
Green corn stalks are cut from the field and feed through a machine that chops it into small pieces that can be feed to cows.
There again will be a Saturday evening banquet, followed by a speaker connected with the feature tractor brand. The speaker will be Jim Lacey of Dell Rapids, South Dakota. Lacey has the Little Village Farm Museum near Trent, South Dakota. Reservations for the banquet should be made at the registration building by 2 p.m.
There also will be a variety of activities for the whole family, including demonstrations of old-time farming.