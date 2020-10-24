SPENCER — More than a month after Gov. Pete Ricketts and Nebraska Department of Transportation officials lauded the opening of the Mormon Canal Bridge at Niobrara, they return to North Central Nebraska this week for another bridge opening.
The permanent bridge on Highway 281 is now over the Niobrara River south of Spencer. The opening also marks full mobility being restored on the state highway system after catastrophic flooding in March 2019.
“Since last March’s tragedy, we’ve come far with recovery in Nebraska. We’ve reached many milestones worth celebrating as we worked to rebuild bigger and better than before,” Ricketts said. “... The speed of rebuilding is a true testament to the commitment and dedication of the community, NDOT and everyone who contributed to get us here.”
On March 14, 2019, the dam at Spencer was compromised and resulted in significant damage to Highway 281 at Spencer. On July 26, 2019, a temporary bridge was completed, allowing direct access in the region once again. Before the temporary bridge installation, residents had to use a 127-mile detour to cross the river. With the operational temporary bridge, mobility was reestablished on Highway 281 over the Niobrara River.
“We at NDOT are part of the community,” said Mark Kovar, District 8 engineer for the department of transportation. “We live here and raise our families here. The flood of 2019 was felt by all of us. Getting to today took a lot of work, coordination and effort from NDOT and our industry partners.
“It also took partnership and patience from the community, which was devastated by the flooding. We know getting the roadway open was of utmost importance to help with recovery.”
As a result of the flood, 3,300 miles of the state highway system were closed. Once the damage was assessed, more than 27 bridges required major work or total rebuilds in addition to more than 200 miles of pavement requiring total rebuilds or significant repair.
“Recovery hasn’t been easy, but the people in this community worked together to come back better and support each other when times were hard,” said Derek Bentz, chairman of the Spencer board. “We still have some work to do, but the completion of this bridge, especially as harvest moves into full swing, goes a long way to helping us get back to ‘normal.’ ”
The NDOT worked closely with Olsson & Associates to expedite the design of the reconstruction. Hawkins Construction is the lead contractor on this project. The nearly $25.5 million contract covers the single lane temporary roadway and bridge as well as a permanent 1,050-foot bridge over the Niobrara River Channel.
“Recovery from the flood was something that took a lot of coordinated efforts from NDOT’s team and our partners across the state and at the federal level,” said Kyle Schneweis, NDOT director. “We got here today because a lot of folks worked really hard and changed our approach on how we look at projects and how we can get them accomplished. The people who got us here today come from all over our agency, our friends at Benesch and many more. The work they did was simply outstanding.
“...Full mobility restored to this region in less than two years is something you don’t see all the time.”