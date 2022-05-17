Concrete improvements will take place along 18th Street between Bel Air Road and Maple Avenue.

According to a press release from the City of Norfolk, traffic along 18th Street in this area will be restricted to local access only with the block between Skyline Drive and Imperial Drive being completely closed to through traffic.

The full road closure in this block is necessary for the safety of motorists and pedestrians in the area.

Motorists are asked to use Bel Air Road and Maple Avenue as detours around this area.

Work on the 18th Street project should last until the beginning of July, weather permitting.

