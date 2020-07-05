STANTON — The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office took a wanted fugitive into custody after he was found hiding at a residence southeast of Stanton on Sunday afternoon.
Derrick Haywood was arrested on a Stanton County arrest warrant for burglary, possession of burglar tools and criminal trespass on Sunday at about 3:15 p.m., said Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger.
Haywood was wanted on the warrant after failing to appear for arraignment in Stanton County Court. He was originally arrested with a woman accomplice by the sheriff’s office in October 2019 for a break-in at the Pilger Pride convenience store in Pilger.
Unger said the sheriff’s office learned that that Haywood was hiding in the rural residence and permission was given to enter the residence.
Forced entry was made into the residence and Haywood was found hiding between mattresses and other items in an upstairs bedroom, the sheriff said.
Haywood was reportedly uncooperative at that time and was also found to be in possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), marijuana and other drug paraphernalia, Unger said. Haywood was jailed on a $100,000 bond and faces new felony charges for the drug violations and resisting arrest.
In a separate felony drug case, Kentrell Monroe, 28, of Norfolk has been taken into custody on a Stanton County felony arrest warrant in Phoenix, Ariz., where he remains in jail, Unger said.
Monroe failed to show up for a court sentencing earlier this spring on a possession of controlled substance (ecstasy). He was originally arrested last year following the service of a search warrant at his Woodland Park residence by the sheriff’s office, where 1,500 ecstasy pills were found in his possession hidden behind an air vent in the wall.
Unger said efforts are underway to extradite him back to Stanton County.