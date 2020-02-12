Fugitive captured in Wisner

Leland Heinhold
Stanton County Sheriff's Office

STANTON — On Tuesday about 10 p.m., the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office and Wisner Police arrested Leland Heinhold, 57, of Wisner on a felony arrest warrant from Stanton County District Court.

Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger said Heinhold was wanted for failure to appear on an earlier arrest following a vehicle pursuit in northwestern Stanton County. Heinhold was arrested after Wisner Police contacted the sheriff’s office and advised they believed he was in Wisner.

The sheriff’s office and Wisner police went to a residence and attempted to have contact with Heinhold when he fled through a bedroom window and ran. He was taken into custody after a short search when he was found hiding nearby, Unger said.

Heinhold was jailed pending a court appearance in March. Heinhold is a convicted felon who has fled from law enforcement in the past.

