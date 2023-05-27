While gas costs have generally cooled since they shot up to record levels a year ago, recently released survey information points to slight price increases at the pump ahead of Memorial Day weekend.
In a press release, GasBuddy — an app aimed at helping users save on gas through live station price reporting and exclusive reward points programs — gathered a report based on a recent survey of 1,150 stations in Nebraska.
“Average gasoline prices in Nebraska have risen 4.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.35 per gallon on (May 22). ... Prices in Nebraska are 15.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 81.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago,” the Monday release read.
The Omaha area’s price boosts were the most significant. As of Saturday morning, the rate was $3.40 per gallon, up 6.3 cents per gallon from last week’s average of $3.33.
"In the run-up to Memorial Day, the national average price of gas has seen little overall movement over the last week. We've seen more states see prices climb than fall, which has been driven by oil's volatility as debt ceiling discussions are ongoing. I think we'll see prices rise slightly as we get closer to Memorial Day, especially if there are positive developments in the debt ceiling discussions in D.C., while pessimism could drive prices slightly lower," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
"I continue to be optimistic that the national average will remain under $4 per gallon for most of, if not the entire summer, with Americans spending a combined $1.6 billion less on gasoline over Memorial Day weekend this year compared to last."
The release also added how the national average of gasoline has remained mostly unchanged in the last week, averaging $3.56 per gallon on Saturday morning. The national average is down 14.7 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 106.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering more than 150,000 gas stations across the country.