Sue Fuchtman of Norfolk edged out fellow Norfolkan Ben Temple for a spot on the Nebraska Public Power District Board of Directors.
Fuchtman received 8,467 votes, Temple 7,077.
Fuchtman, a past Norfolk mayor, will fill the Subdivision 10 vacancy left by Bill Johnson of Pilger, who decided not to run for reelection.
“I’ve got to admit, I’m really grateful for the confidence given to me from voters in my subdivision on the NPPD board,” Fuchtman said. “Now, more than ever, our citizens are concerned — and should be — regarding their everyday electricity costs. I want to be an advocate for our electrical necessities.”
Fuchtman graduated from Norfolk Catholic and went to work right out of high school for then Northwestern Bell Telephone in Norfolk until it closed. She began employment soon thereafter with then John Day Audit Co. and retired after 35 years as president and partner from what is now Daycos.
Fuchtman also serves on the Faith Regional Hospital Services Board and is part of the Faith Regional Physicians Board, Norfolk Catholic Foundation Board and Eldorado Hills Community Association Board. She served on the Norfolk Planning Commission for 13 years, some of the last few as chairwoman. Following that time, Fuchtman was elected mayor of Norfolk for two four-year terms.
As mayor, Fuchtman said she was able to receive suggestions and work with constituents to find a way to achieve certain objectives, something she said she’ll be able to do on the NPPD Board of Directors.
“Why NPPD? It would help all of us to be a little bit better informed, and I will actually make sure that I am there for the phone calls, the questions, and encourage citizens that have an interest to come to the meetings," she said.
Fuchtman said she has a lot to learn, and she’s not afraid to ask questions.
“I think I’m a little unsure of just how I will fit in,” she said, “but, believe me, I will.
“I’m looking forward to it. I really am.”
Temple, who works in a finance management position at technology company Telcoin, said he knew that winning would be an uphill battle and that he anticipated a difficult race since it was the first election in which he’s been a candidate.
“Overall, it was a positive experience and I am really grateful for all the support I’ve gotten,” Temple said. “It was great to meet so many people during this campaign and talk to them. I feel like I’ve learned more about the community through it.”
Temple said his campaign was always positive. He appreciates the interactions he’s had with Northeast Nebraskans through door-to-door interactions, he said.
“I’m grateful for the people who put their faith in me and supported me,” he said. “I’m honored to have been part of it.”
Asked if he would consider running to serve on the NPPD Board of Directors again — or other elected positions — Temple said he would not want to run simply for the sake of running, but if there was a good fit, he’d love to be on another ballot.