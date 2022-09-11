The following statement from University of Nebraska-Lincoln Vice Chancellor, Director of Athletics, Trev Alberts, was made via Twitter at 12:24 p.m. Sunday: 

"Earlier today I met with Coach Frost and informed him we were making a change in the leadership of our football program, effective immediately. Scott has poured his heart and soul into the Nebraska Football program both as a quarterback and head coach, and I appreciate his work and dedication. 

After the disappointing start to our season, I have decided the best path forward to our program was to make a change in our head coaching position. Associate Head Coach Mickey Joseph will serve as our interim head coach for the remainder of the 2022 season."

