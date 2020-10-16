Frontier Cooperative has pledged $50,000 to the Nexus capital campaign to build new agricultural facilities at Northeast Community College in Norfolk.
“Frontier Cooperative is proud to support ag education and the next generation of future ag leaders,” said Jeremy Wilhelm, CEO of Frontier Cooperative, in a college media release. “We have had a great partnership with Northeast Community College and have hired many interns and employees who have come through the Northeast program. Supporting the Nexus campaign and doing our part in continuing the education of the next generation of ag leaders perfectly aligns with Frontier’s mission and vision and with the ag industry as a whole.”
Formed by the merger of Frontier Cooperative and Midwest Farmers Cooperative in September 2019, Frontier Cooperative is a full-service, member-owned cooperative operating about 55 locations throughout eastern and southeast Nebraska. Its headquarters are in Lincoln.
Frontier offers products and services in grain, agronomy, feed and energy and has been serving local producers for more than 100 years.
“The future success of modern agriculture and rural America will be in the hands of our current students,” Wilhelm said. “It is important that we are investing in the education of our young people, so they can improve upon the future of agriculture in Nebraska.”
Groundbreaking ceremonies were held Sept. 10 for the project at Northeast, which includes a veterinary technology clinic and classroom located to the west of the Chuck M. Pohlman Ag Complex, and a combined farm operations and large animal handling building and a feedlot.
“Frontier’s contribution will help provide state-of-the-art learning facilities for agriculture students at Northeast,” according to Tracy Kruse, associate vice president of development and external affairs and executive director of the Northeast Foundation. “Northeast already has a nationally recognized ag program and these new facilities will help our instructors further strengthen that program, providing our students with training in the latest technology and best practices.”