Front Porch Photo

JILL AND WYATT Russman pose with their children in a humorous look at their household during quarantine.

 Courtesy photo

WISNER — Consider it a novel front porch program for the novel coronavirus.

With families quarantined in their homes because of the COVID-19 virus, the program encourages photographs that capture each family in their home settings.

It is similar to what Solomon Butcher did in the 1880s, traveling through central Nebraska and photographing families in front of their sod homes and dugouts.

The front porch photographs are posted on the Wisner Area Social Distancing Activities Facebook page. In return for the photographs, the families are asked to give a donation to a Wisner charity or organization of their choice.

On Twitter, some people have been labeling their photos #FrontPorchPhoto.

Tags

In other news

Dirt work continues

Dirt work continues

Crews are working full speed despite heavy rains last weekend and earlier this week on East Benjamin Avenue, which is being widened from Victory Road to Highway 35.

Court list delayed

Court list delayed

Because of temporary staffing issues, the Madison County court list that is normally published in Wednesday editions of the Daily News will not be published this week and next. Plans are for the court list to return in the June 10 editions of the paper. The Daily News apologizes for any inco…

Protests, some violent, spread in wake of George Floyd death

Protests, some violent, spread in wake of George Floyd death

ATLANTA (AP) — Demonstrators marched, stopped traffic and in some cases lashed out violently at police as protests erupted Friday in dozens of U.S. cities following the killing of George Floyd after a white officer pressed a knee into his neck while taking him into custody in Minnesota.