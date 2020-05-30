WISNER — Consider it a novel front porch program for the novel coronavirus.
With families quarantined in their homes because of the COVID-19 virus, the program encourages photographs that capture each family in their home settings.
It is similar to what Solomon Butcher did in the 1880s, traveling through central Nebraska and photographing families in front of their sod homes and dugouts.
The front porch photographs are posted on the Wisner Area Social Distancing Activities Facebook page. In return for the photographs, the families are asked to give a donation to a Wisner charity or organization of their choice.
On Twitter, some people have been labeling their photos #FrontPorchPhoto.