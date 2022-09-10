Norfolk has experienced a lot of growth in the past 35 years, including the number of police officers and the way the city is patrolled.
“We have found ourselves literally bursting at the seams,” said Norfolk police chief Don Miller, who spoke at length about the space issues that the Norfolk Police Division’s headquarters has experienced. Miller’s comments came at an August meeting of the Norfolk City Council.
He noted how the police division has expanded in terms of employees and services. He also described the hallways at the station, where boxes and copier machines continue to pile up.
Norfolk’s police station was built in 1986 and moved into in 1987.
In 1990, Miller was hired at the Norfolk Police Division and has seen the building throughout the years.
“It’s always been a little tight,” Miller said. “When it was first built, it was designed to be economically feasible. They didn’t build it for what they needed. They built it for the money they had available.”
In the 1990s, the police division saw a sudden growth in numbers in terms of police officers. From that point on, space at the station became a gradually increasing problem.
“For the past 20 to 25 years, we’ve really been noticing our crunch for space,” Miller said. “It’s been a general conversation for all those years.”
When Miller became police chief in 2019, he made it one of his priorities to address some of the challenges — both with technology and the building itself. The topic of a police station expansion gained traction when Miller took over.
Locker room
“There’s not enough space, and there’s only one shower for males,” Miller said. For context, males make up a large part of Norfolk’s Police Division.
Roll call room
“The room doesn’t have space to do what we need to do. Oftentimes, people will go in there and take breaks and package evidence,” Miller said. “Sometimes I tell people, ‘you’re literally eating at the same place you’re packaging drugs at.’ Of course, we clean it up, but that’s still not a smart idea.”
Arsenal room
“We store a lot of our weapons and supplies in that room. We’ve outgrown it since there’s boxes in the halls because there’s no room,” Miller said.
Evidence
“Evidence is on the second floor. That’s not a good place to put it since you have to carry heavy boxes up the stairs. It’s just best to keep that stuff on the main floor,” Miller said. “Evidence has taken up many other closets and rooms as well as other storage areas we made available because we need to secure our evidence."
Training room
“That space has been turned into our new dispatch center,” Miller said. “We don’t have a classroom. Sometimes, we’ll go to the fire station, library or a church that’s offered us space.”
Investigations unit
“There’s stuff that’s spread out into different rooms because we don’t have a proper room for it,” Miller said.
Officers’ workstation
“The officer’s workstation is in a hallway. They have a counter on the wall with a bunch of computers,” Miller said.
When the building was built, police didn’t have a lot of computers. Since it was the 1980s, much of what officers did was handwritten. “All you needed was a counter, and by those standards, that was OK.”
Juvenile holding area
Currently, the department does not have a proper area for holding juveniles. They can't place them in an adult jail, since they are minors. "There was one juvenile from Omaha whose family took 12 hours to get to Norfolk. They ended up taking a mattress from the jail, placed it in the hallway, had the child sleep on it, and an officer watched over him," Miller said. The new building plan has a juvenile holding center.
Other
Miller also expressed how the exercise and custodial rooms are too small.
“We’ve just outgrown everything,” Miller said. “Hallways are lined up with boxes and supplies because we have no space to put them.”