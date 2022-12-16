Dick Cavett

Dick Cavett (right) accepts the Comedy Legend award, presented by Dennis Collins (left) during the 2008 Great American Comedy Festival in Norfolk.

 Daily News archives

Discover the enduring friendship between Nebraska’s own Dick Cavett and the iconic comedian Groucho Marx on “American Masters: Groucho & Cavett,” which makes its premiere Tuesday, Dec. 27, at 7 and 8:30 p.m. on Nebraska Public Media.

The program chronicles the pair’s relationship through new interviews with Cavett, footage from Marx’s visits to “The Dick Cavett Show” and other rare recordings.

Cavett, a writer for Jack Parr on “The Tonight Show,” met Marx at the funeral of playwright George S. Kaufman in 1961. Cavett’s writing impressed hosts Jack Paar and Johnny Carson, in addition to interim host Groucho Marx. When Cavett made the transition from writer to comedian in 1965, he was encouraged and mentored by Marx.

In 1968, Cavett landed his own morning talk show, “The Dick Cavett Show,” which moved to late night in 1969. As a late-night program, critics viewed his show as a smarter, more controversial alternative to “The Tonight Show.” Marx became a frequent guest, capturing what Cavett calls, “the last of Groucho’s greatness.”

After ABC canceled his show in 1974, Cavett hosted an interview series for PBS from 1977 to 1982. Cavett was born in Gibbon and attended elementary school in Grand Island.

Tags

In other news

Drivers are stuck in limbo as world's oil supply reshuffles

Drivers are stuck in limbo as world's oil supply reshuffles

NEW YORK (AP) — At a gas station outside New York City, retired probation officer Karen Stowe was faced with a pump price she didn't want to pay. She bought groceries from the convenience store instead, planning to buy cheaper gas elsewhere.

Russia launches another major missile attack on Ukraine

Russia launches another major missile attack on Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine's capital came under one of the biggest attacks of the war Friday as Russia's invading forces fired dozens of missiles across the country, Ukrainian officials said, reporting strikes in at least four cities that triggered widespread emergency power outages.

Colorado River water users convening amid crisis concerns

Colorado River water users convening amid crisis concerns

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Living with less water in the U.S. Southwest is the focus this week for state and federal water administrators, tribal officials, farmers, academics and business representatives meeting about the drought-stricken and overpromised Colorado River.