10:29 p.m.
Nebraska state Sen. Mike Flood won a special election Tuesday to replace former U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, a fellow Republican who was sentenced to two years of probation earlier in the day for a conviction on charges that he lied to federal agents.
Flood beat Democratic state Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks in the state’s Republican-leaning 1st District, which includes Lincoln and dozens of smaller, mostly conservative towns in eastern Nebraska.
Flood, a former speaker of the Nebraska Legislature, will serve the rest of what would have been Fortenberry’s ninth term. He’ll be a strong favorite to win a new term in November, when he faces Pansing Brooks again in the general election.
Both candidates were nominated by their parties’ leaders in April to run in the special election. The next month, Nebraska primary voters picked them to run in the general election.
In court on Tuesday, Fortenberry sat quietly as U.S. District Judge Stanley Blumenfeld ordered him to serve probation, pay a $25,000 fine and perform community service. Blumenfeld rejected prosecutors’ request for a prison sentence, saying the ex-congressman “chose the wrong path,” but that his behavior in the case was out of character.
Fortenberry resigned in March shortly after a California jury found him guilty in the corruption case. He has maintained his innocence and said he plans to appeal. Before he was indicted in October, Fortenberry was expected to sail to an easy and largely uneventful win.
Flood stayed mostly positive throughout the campaign, airing several lighthearted ads, including one where he described himself as a conservative “ nerd ” who would get things done in Washington.
10:23 p.m.
"Friends, we did it," state Sen. Mike Flood of Norfolk told his supporters at Midtown Event Center as he appeared headed to victory in the 1st Congressional District race against Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln. Flood promised to try to shrink government and predicts Joe Biden's presidency would be kept in check and House Speaker Nancy Pelosii would be fired.
10:20 p.m.
With 330 out of 414 precincts reporting, Republican Mike Flood holds a 4,500-vote lead over Democrat Patty Pansing Brooks. Flood carried Butler Count (82.17%), Cass County (64.95%), Colfax County (85.25%), Cuming County (83.62%), Dodge County (64.68%), Madison County (84.42%), Polk County (82.52%), Seward County (69.09%) and Stanton County (88.24%). Pansing Brooks won Lancaster County with 56.58% of the vote. Votes were still being counted in Sarpy and Platte counties, with Flood leading in both.
9:40 p.m.
As the evening has progressed, the margin has narrowed to the point that the two candidates have traded leads.
Republican Mike Flood continued to increase his lead over Democrat Patty Pansing Brooks had retaken the lead, albeit slightly.
Flood was up 51.22% to Pansing Brook's 48.78%. About 72,000 votes had been counted of the 408,000 cast.
9:20 p.m.
Patty Pansing Brooks a little while earlier had entered the room at her watch party in Lincoln to chants of “Pat-ty, Pat-ty.”
Campaign spokesman Chris Triebsch expressed optimism about the higher-than-expected turnout. He said the campaign had picked up momentum in the past few weeks.
At Flood's watch party, Speaker of Legislature Mike Hilgers of Lincoln, Republican gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen and former Speaker of the Legislature Jim Scheer counseled the crowd when early results had Flood trailing. Scheer said the results weren’t where they had hoped they would be, but he called on the crowd to remain optimistic.
Hilgers said he expected the results to sway in Flood’s favor as more of Tuesday’s votes are counted. He said there are many votes for Flood coming from Lincoln, and Pillen said as of 8:30, no votes from his home county, Platte County, had been recorded.| 2:53
“We don’t like the score right now,” Pillen said. “It’s going to change.”
Pillen noted that at the same time of night during his primary election night May 10, he was also trailing behind Sen. Brett Lindstrom of Omaha, who ended the night in third place. He said regardless of special election’s outcome, “the big game” is the general election in November.
“It isn’t over until it’s over,” Pillen said.
8:43 p.m.
Former state Sen. Jim Scheer of Norfolk, who succeeded state Sen. Mike Flood in the Legislature and also served as speaker, opens the watch party in Norfolk. Flood’s election night party was packed right as polls closed, with notable faces including fellow Sens. Mike Moser and Tom Briese, though Flood himself remained absent. A bar lined one side of the party room located in the Midtown Event Center. Multiple television screens bore Flood’s campaign logo, and a small stage was stationed at the far end of the room.
Also stationed near the front entrance was a desk for people to sign the Citizens for Voter ID petition, a ballot initiative trying to gather enough signatures to get on the general election ballot in November. Both Moser and Briese signed the petition at the party.
As the early results came in showing Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks had taken the lead, most of Flood’s partygoers remained oblivious. The TV screens did not show live election results, and guests continued to happily mingle.
8:25 p.m.
More than 200 people show up for the watch party for state Sen. Mike Flood at the Midtown Event Center in Norfolk as he faces Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln for the remainder of the 1st District congressional term previously held by Jeff Fortenberry.
8:05 PM
The first batch of results in the special election to replace Republican U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry for an open Nebraska congressional seat has Democrat Patty Pansing Brooks in the lead.
With about 40,000 of the more than 400,000 votes cast Tuesday counted, Pansing Brooks was leading about 56% to 43%.
The 1st Congressional District, which includes Lincoln and Lancaster County, parts of Sarpy County and the Norfolk area, is Republican dominated.
The seat is open because Fortenberry resigned after being found guilty of felonies related to illegal campaign contributions. There are about six months left on Fortenberry's term.
In November, Flood and Pansing Brooks will square off again to see who fills the seat for the two-year term starting in January.