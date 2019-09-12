WEST POINT — The Last Fling Til Spring car show is in gear for Sunday, Sept. 15, with a full weekend of fun planned.
Sponsored by the West Point Road Gems Car Club, nearly all of the activities are free.
“Five-hundred to 600 cars, motorcycles, trucks and tractors are expected to be displayed up and down Main Street and the side streets from 12 until 5 p.m. They will compete for 300 monster trophies to be awarded starting at 4:30 (p.m.),” said Dan Nesladek, Road Gems president.
This is the 30th year for the event, and the weather looks as though it will cooperate.
“New this year and for the first time in the area is a military class. Quite a number of military units, trucks, jeeps will be on display,” said Doug Peterson, a spokesman. “We’re bringing in an army helicopter, four track units and much more.”
Opening ceremonies at noon will be near the Veterans Memorial Park on Main Street. It will include a full color guard, including the 21-gun salute.
The FMX Motorcycle stunt team will be back for a second year by popular request, with half-hour performances near the Nielsen Community Center at 12:30 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.
There also will be a demonstration on Saturday night at Roadhouse, with the exact location and time depending on the wind direction for the 35-foot-in-the-air stunts.
Horny Mike and Ryan Evans from the TV show “Counting Cars” will sign autographs from 1 until 4:30 p.m.
Friday night is “Cruising Main” night, bringing back memories and some cars of high school eras from years ago.
Saturday has garage sales all over town and a poker run. Poker run registration is Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Roadhouse. The run will include North Bend, Waterloo and Tekamah, with proceeds going to the Veterans Park Memorial.
On Sunday, a large craft show will have sales at the Nielsen Community Center from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. A free afternoon movie for kids will be at the community theater, and the theater will host a margarita garden.
Local businesses will be open. Vendors will offer a variety of foods.