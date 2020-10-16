Friday morning fire in Woodland Park

A fire in Woodland Park was reported at 8:56 a.m. Friday. The fire at 2304 N. Eastwood included firefighters from Woodland Park, Hadar and Norfolk. The structure was fully engulfed.
Firefighters worked to contain the fire for more than an hour before it appeared to be under control as heavy smoke began to dissipate. The roof and walls on one half of the structure were almost entirely gone while the other half also appeared to be heavily damaged. Most of the interior was also damaged.
More details will be shared as they become available.