NORFOLK — Faith Regional Health Services has established an off-site clinic to perform scheduled ordered COVID-19 tests for area medical providers and the public health department.
The testing site is structured as an outdoor, drive-through process for patients to keep exposures between possible infected persons and healthcare professionals to a minimum.
It is important for the public to know that this site is not open to the public and only accessible by patients who have an order and scheduled appointment by their medical provider or local public health department.
Follow the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's formal guided risk assessment if you are experiencing the following exhibiting symptoms: cough, fever of 100.4 and above, and shortness of breath; have been in contact with someone who was confirmed positive for COVID-19; has traveled internationally in the last 30 days OR has traveled to the high risk affected areas in the United States (California, New York or Washington).
Before going to any clinic, urgent care center, or emergency room, call ahead for a phone screening prior to arriving. This will help the healthcare providers take steps to keep other people from getting infected.
Faith Regional will continue to provide updates as the situation evolves as they work with the Department of Health and Human Services and Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department to help to monitor, prepare and work to prevent and control the spread of COVID-19 in the region.
For the latest on Coronavirus (COVID-19), Faith Regional recommends visiting the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html and/or Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department www.elvphd.org. For Faith Regional specific processes and information regarding COVID-19, visit www.frhs.org.
City of Norfolk continues to monitor
As concerns about the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) increase, the City of Norfolk is continuing to monitor the outbreak’s progress in close coordination with the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department, Faith Regional Health Services, Region 11 Emergency Management, Madison County, and our public and private education partners.
The city is committed to ensuring essential public services are able to continue. Citizens are encouraged to practice good personal hygiene, consistent hand-washing and social distancing.
“Be smart, proactive, and vigilant about your health,” said Mayor Josh Moenning. “Also, don’t be traumatized or paralyzed by panic.”
The City of Norfolk recognizes the need for community members to be prepared and well-informed, yet its wants everyone to get their news from a trusted source such as the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the World Health Organization.
Links to these resources can be found on the City of Norfolk’s web page at www.norfolkne.gov.