STANTON — A Fremont man wanted since early November was arrested Wednesday on a felony charge of burglary and theft of firearms in Stanton County.
Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger said Carl Epley Jr., 34, Fremont, was arrested following an investigation by the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office.
The investigation by the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office was into the break-in of a rural Pilger residence earlier this fall.
Epley was arrested on a felony warrant after a citizen’s tip on his location in Fremont, the sheriff said.
Epley was taken into custody and booked at the sheriff’s office on the felony charges and is being held on a $100,000 bond in jail pending a court appearance next month, Unger said.
A co-defendant, Jennifer Oswald of Beemer, is currently out on bond for her alleged involvement in the burglary.
Unger said some of the stolen items were recovered earlier at a different Fremont residence.