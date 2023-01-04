Norfolk police arrested a man on Tuesday after he allegedly refused to provide his name while officers were attempting to issue him a trespassing warning.
At 5:08 p.m., police were called to a business in the 700 block of Benjamin Avenue for a suspicious person, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release. It was reported that there was a man in the parking lot asking information about employees and making people uncomfortable. Employees provided a description of the vehicle that the man was in, Bauer said.
When officers arrived, the man was uncooperative and provided police with a false name, Bauer said. Officers explained to the man that the business did not want him on its property and that officers needed to issue him a trespassing warning. To do this, police needed the man’s name. But if he failed to provide his name, Bauer said, he would be taken into custody.
The man allegedly continued to be uncooperative and would not identify himself, so he was taken into custody. He was identified as Jonathan De La Torre, 31, of Fremont. De La Torre was arrested on suspicion of false reporting and obstructing a peace officer.
He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.