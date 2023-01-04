Norfolk police arrested a man on Tuesday after he allegedly refused to provide his name while officers were attempting to issue him a trespassing warning.

At 5:08 p.m., police were called to a business in the 700 block of Benjamin Avenue for a suspicious person, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release. It was reported that there was a man in the parking lot asking information about employees and making people uncomfortable. Employees provided a description of the vehicle that the man was in, Bauer said.

When officers arrived, the man was uncooperative and provided police with a false name, Bauer said. Officers explained to the man that the business did not want him on its property and that officers needed to issue him a trespassing warning. To do this, police needed the man’s name. But if he failed to provide his name, Bauer said, he would be taken into custody.

The man allegedly continued to be uncooperative and would not identify himself, so he was taken into custody. He was identified as Jonathan De La Torre, 31, of Fremont. De La Torre was arrested on suspicion of false reporting and obstructing a peace officer.

He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.

Tags

In other news

City of Madison now offering FrontDesk

City of Madison now offering FrontDesk

MADISON — The City of Madison now offers the ability to access utility account information and pay utility bills and more via FrontDesk, an online tool that allows citizens to interact with their local government in one convenient place.

Russia, shaken by Ukrainian strike, could step up drone use

Russia, shaken by Ukrainian strike, could step up drone use

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Emergency crews on Tuesday sifted through the rubble of a building struck by Ukrainian rockets, killing at least 63 Russian soldiers barracked there in the latest blow to the Kremlin’s war strategy as Ukraine says Moscow’s tactics could be shifting.

Russia says cellphone use led Ukraine to target its troops

Russia says cellphone use led Ukraine to target its troops

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Unauthorized use of cellphones by Russian soldiers led to a deadly Ukrainian rocket attack on the facility where they were stationed, according to the Russian military, as it raised the death toll from the weekend attack to 89.

Alpine slopes face snow shortage in unseasonably warm winter

Alpine slopes face snow shortage in unseasonably warm winter

GENEVA (AP) — Much of the Alps just don't look right for this time of year. Sparse snowfall and unseasonably warm winter weather in Europe’s central mountains are allowing grass to blanket hillsides across the region, causing headaches for ski slope operators and aficionados of Alpine white.

Looted ancient sarcophagus returned to Egypt from US

Looted ancient sarcophagus returned to Egypt from US

CAIRO (AP) — An ancient wooden sarcophagus that was featured at the Houston Museum of Natural Sciences was returned to Egypt after U.S. authorities determined it was looted years ago, Egyptian officials said Monday.