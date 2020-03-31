Free Wi-Fi spots available around the region

Sparklight is opening Wi-Fi hotspots across Northeast and North Central Nebraska for public use during the coronavirus crisis to help keep individuals and communities connected to the online resources they want and need.
Sparklight’s Wi-Fi hotspots may be accessed in the parking lots of the following locations:
— Sparklight, 100 N. Victory Road, in Norfolk.
— Norfolk Senior High School, 801 Riverside Blvd., in Norfolk (south parking lot).
— Tilden Public Library, 202 S. Center St., in Tilden.
— Lied Battle Creek Public Library, 100 S. Fourth St., in Battle Creek.
— Madison Public Library, 208 W. Third St., in Madison.
— Pierce Public Library, 207 W. Court St., in Pierce.
— Randolph Public Library, 111 N. Douglas St., in Randolph.
— Wisner Library, 1015 Avenue E, in Wisner.
— St. John’s Lutheran Church, 334 Lambrecht St., in Beemer.
— Nielsen Community Center, 200 Anna Stalp Ave., in West Point.
Sparklight announced that as of March 13, it was making unlimited data available on all internet services for 30 days, as well as offering payment deferrals and waiving late fees for its customers for 60 days. The company plans to reassess after 30 days based on the continued impact and evolving nature of the virus.
Customers may call 877-692-2253 for more information.