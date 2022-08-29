NELIGH — Northeast Nebraska Community Action Partnership (NENCAP) will host a Neligh WIC Clinic on Thursday, Sept. 1, from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the American Legion building, 115 W. Third St., in Neligh.

NENCAP is one of nine Community Action Agencies in Nebraska. With its headquarters in Pender, NENCAP manages several different programs as determined by identified needs of residents in the 14-county service area. The agency serves more than 10,000 clients a year thanks to successful outreach efforts.

Its programs include the Commodity Supplemental Food Program; Family Services; Immunization; Weatherization; Head Start; Women, Infants; Children Nutrition; Early Intervention Services Coordination; Healthy Families. The agency serves Knox, Antelope, Pierce, Madison, Stanton, Cuming, Thurston, Dakota, Burt, Wayne, Dixon, Cedar, Washington and Dodge counties.

For more information on NENCAP programs, call 1-800-445-2505.

