Norfolk’s park and recreation division received 10 free trees for the 2020 tree replacement project.
The new trees were given to the city as part of the Free Trees for Fall Planting program, an effort of the Nebraska Forest Service and the Nebraska Statewide Arboretum, according to a press release from the city.
The trees were planted at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park, Winter Park and along Seventh and 13th streets. The new trees replace ones that recently died.
The trees came from a variety of species including oaks, lindens, sycamore, caltapa and a tulip tree.
Community forests provide a wide range of social, economic and environmental benefits. Despite that, they have been in a decline in Nebraska.
Extreme weather, insects (such as the emerald ash borer), disease and lack of diversity have all contributed to this.
The free tree program is an effort to stop the decline and increase forest resilience. The program grants up to 10 high-quality trees for educational events and community celebrations that promote trees and fall planting.
The program’s goal is to increase appreciation and awareness of the value of community forests in Nebraska, in addition to increasing the number of trees.