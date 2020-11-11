City of Norfolk logo NDN

Norfolk’s park and recreation division received 10 free trees for the 2020 tree replacement project.

The new trees were given to the city as part of the Free Trees for Fall Planting program, an effort of the Nebraska Forest Service and the Nebraska Statewide Arboretum, according to a press release from the city.

The trees were planted at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park, Winter Park and along Seventh and 13th streets. The new trees replace ones that recently died.

The trees came from a variety of species including oaks, lindens, sycamore, caltapa and a tulip tree.

Community forests provide a wide range of social, economic and environmental benefits. Despite that, they have been in a decline in Nebraska.

Extreme weather, insects (such as the emerald ash borer), disease and lack of diversity have all contributed to this.

The free tree program is an effort to stop the decline and increase forest resilience. The program grants up to 10 high-quality trees for educational events and community celebrations that promote trees and fall planting.

The program’s goal is to increase appreciation and awareness of the value of community forests in Nebraska, in addition to increasing the number of trees.

Tags

In other news

+2
National museum dedicated to Army debuts on Veterans Day

National museum dedicated to Army debuts on Veterans Day

FORT BELVOIR, Va. (AP) — A sword from the defense of Fort McHenry in the War of 1812. A stopped wristwatch recovered from the wrecked E-Ring of the Pentagon on the Sept. 11 attacks. The Sherman tank that first broke through enemy lines at the Battle of the Bulge in World War II.

Court list for Nov. 11, 2020

Court list for Nov. 11, 2020

The following court information includes marriage licenses, domestic cases filed, criminal judgments, felony cases bound over to district court, criminal cases, civil case judgments, city ordinance violations and speeding and other violations. 

Trump to emerge from White House to mark Veterans Day

Trump to emerge from White House to mark Veterans Day

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump will participate in the Veterans Day observance at Arlington National Ceremony on Wednesday, emerging in public for the first time since the election to take part in the annual presidential rite.

US hits record COVID-19 hospitalizations amid virus surge

US hits record COVID-19 hospitalizations amid virus surge

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. hit a record number of coronavirus hospitalizations Tuesday and surpassed 1 million new confirmed cases in just the first 10 days of November amid a nationwide surge of infections that shows no signs of slowing.

Rites set for Norfolk realtor

Rites set for Norfolk realtor

HUMPHREY — Services for longtime Northeast Nebraska realtor and auctioneer, Tom Haiar, 63, of Norfolk, formerly of Humphrey, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey. The Rev. Wayne Pavela will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.