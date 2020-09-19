Free testing offered next week

O’NEILL — The North Central District Health Department will be hosting public TestNebraska clinics for COVID-19 next week at the following locations:
— Monday, Sept. 21, in Bassett from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the fairgrounds Tuesday, Sept. 22, in O’Neill from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., access the drive-through clinic through the east ally entrance behind the NCDHD office Wednesday, Sept. 23, in Niobrara at the Trading Post from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Pre-registration on testnebraska.com for a testing time is preferred, but not required. Testing at these events is free.
The North Central District Health Department was made aware of 29 additional cases in the district on Friday: Five each from Pierce, Cherry and Knox counties; four each from Antelope and Rock counties; and three each from Boyd and Holt counties.
Case count update as of Friday at 3 p.m. was 511 total cases, 238 recoveries and 14 deaths.