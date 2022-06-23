Free meals are available to all children from 1 year old to 18 years old at specific sites across Nebraska.

Meals are available to children through the Summer Food Service Program, a U.S. Department of Agriculture program. The 2022 summer food program sites list shows the sponsors, dates and times that meals will be available to all children.

A number of camps and programs also are offering free meals to those children who are enrolled. Check with enrolled programs before attending a meal service site or text “FOOD” or “COMIDA” to 304-304 for the latest information about sites near you.

The sites in Northeast and North Central Nebraska include:

Ainsworth Public Schools — Ainsworth City School, 520 E. Second St., Ainsworth; Monday through Thursday; lunch from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Madison Public School — Madison Elementary School, 405 E. Eighth St., Madison; Monday through Friday; lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

O’Neill Public Schools — O’Neill Elementary School, 100 N. Fourth St., O’Neill; Monday through Friday; breakfast from 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Pender Public School — Pender School, 609 Whitney Street, Pender; Monday through Friday; breakfast from 7:45 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Stanton Community Schools — Stanton Elementary School, 506 Fir St., Stanton; Monday through Friday; breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m., lunch from 11:30 a.m. to noon.

Valentine Community Schools — Valentine High School, 431 N. Green, Valentine; Monday through Friday; lunch from noon to 12:30 p.m.

Verdigre Public School — Verdigre Public School, 201 S. Third St., Verdigre; Tuesday and Thursday; lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Wakefield Community School — Wakefield Community School, 802 Highland St., Wakefield; Monday through Friday; breakfast from 7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Tags

In other news

Black Americans living abroad reflect on Juneteenth holiday

Black Americans living abroad reflect on Juneteenth holiday

BANGKOK (AP) — As the United States marks only the second federally recognized Juneteenth, Black Americans living overseas have embraced the holiday as a day of reflection and an opportunity to educate people in their host countries on Black history.

Russians advance on war's front line in eastern Ukraine

Russians advance on war's front line in eastern Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The Russian military extended its grip Thursday on territory in eastern Ukraine, capturing two villages and vying for control of a key highway as it seeks to cut supply lines and encircle some frontline Ukrainian forces, British and Ukrainian military officials said.

Highway overlay district now part of city code

Highway overlay district now part of city code

Trying to balance individual landowners’ right to develop their property with little government interference while promoting a uniform and attractive look along city corridors can be tricky.