Free meals are available to all children from 1 year old to 18 years old at specific sites across Nebraska.
Meals are available to children through the Summer Food Service Program, a U.S. Department of Agriculture program. The 2022 summer food program sites list shows the sponsors, dates and times that meals will be available to all children.
A number of camps and programs also are offering free meals to those children who are enrolled. Check with enrolled programs before attending a meal service site or text “FOOD” or “COMIDA” to 304-304 for the latest information about sites near you.
The sites in Northeast and North Central Nebraska include:
Ainsworth Public Schools — Ainsworth City School, 520 E. Second St., Ainsworth; Monday through Thursday; lunch from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Madison Public School — Madison Elementary School, 405 E. Eighth St., Madison; Monday through Friday; lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
O’Neill Public Schools — O’Neill Elementary School, 100 N. Fourth St., O’Neill; Monday through Friday; breakfast from 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Pender Public School — Pender School, 609 Whitney Street, Pender; Monday through Friday; breakfast from 7:45 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Stanton Community Schools — Stanton Elementary School, 506 Fir St., Stanton; Monday through Friday; breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m., lunch from 11:30 a.m. to noon.
Valentine Community Schools — Valentine High School, 431 N. Green, Valentine; Monday through Friday; lunch from noon to 12:30 p.m.
Verdigre Public School — Verdigre Public School, 201 S. Third St., Verdigre; Tuesday and Thursday; lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Wakefield Community School — Wakefield Community School, 802 Highland St., Wakefield; Monday through Friday; breakfast from 7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.