The Norfolk Public Schools and Lunchtime Solutions’ grab ’n’ go meal program has been extended through the summer.
Free breakfasts and lunches will continue to be distributed to any local student under the age of 18 through Aug. 5, according to the NPS website.
The meals are available to be picked up for any child, no matter the school affiliation. Meal pickups occur on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following locations:
— Norfolk High School, south side
— Norfolk Middle School, west side
— Norfolk Junior High School, west side
— Little Panthers Preschool, east side
— Woodland Park Elementary, front
People are encouraged to reserve the number of meals they need and what pickup location they will be visiting beforehand to Amanda Liewer at 402-644-2500 or amandaliewer@npsne.org. The maximum number a person can pick up is five breakfasts and five lunches for one child each week.
Associate Superintendent Dr. Bill Robinson said most parents and students have been calling ahead before picking up meals. Since the program launched March 18, about 21,000 to 22,000 meals are distributed every Wednesday.
The program is federally funded, Robinson said. The district is reimbursed for each meal.
NPS usually serves free meals through its summer school program, but since summer school isn’t available for most students this summer, the grab ’n’ go meal program was extended in its place.