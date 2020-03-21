Free lunches for adults

The Orphan Grain Train invites local residents in the Norfolk area to pick up a free sack lunch to help ease some of the stress and effects from the coronavirus.
The lunches will be for adults 19 and older and will be available Monday through Friday from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. or until lunches are gone. The Norfolk Public Schools offers sack lunches to those 18 and under, and the Orphan Grain Train wanted to help parents and adults.
The Orphan Grain Train’s mobile kitchen will be set up in the parking lot on the corner of Madison Avenue and Sixth Street in Norfolk. Vehicles should enter from Sixth Street and exit onto Madison Avenue so the flow of traffic can keep moving. The Free Sack Lunch program will start Monday, March 23, and continue as long as funds and supplies last.