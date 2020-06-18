A free four-week COVID-19 response virtual program will be offered for small businesses and nonprofits across the country affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.
Starting Monday, June 22, and running through Friday, July 17, American Family Insurance and gener8tor will offer the virtual accelerator program designed to help small businesses identify, understand and secure resources to withstand the current crisis.
As a part of the program, participants will be invited to weekly lunchtime webinars presented by experts on the following topics:
— Employee and customer safety considerations when reopening
— Marketing: Customer retention, attraction and consumer behavior in the “new normal”
— Operational Reboot: Digital and drive-through sales
— Finances: Current and future state of federal funding, cash flow management, grant programs and more
In addition to the weekly webinars, the COVID-19 program will include virtual roundtables so participants can share challenges and best practices with their peers, and dedicated office hours for small businesses to virtually meet with gener8tor team members. The goal of the office hours is to help businesses identify, understand and engage with resources to help them during the COVID-19 crisis. Each business will be working one-on-one with each company to address specific issues.
“COVID-19 has been a huge disruptor for everyone, particularly small businesses,” said Shayna Hetzel, social impact investment director for the American Family Insurance Institute for Corporate and Social Impact. “American Family is sponsoring this four-week program with gener8tor to provide valuable tools and resources for small business owners to help them successfully meet pandemic-related challenges.”
American Family Insurance and gener8tor will share the formal schedule for the program on Saturday, June 20.
“We are thrilled to offer this program to business owners nationwide,” said Joe Kirgues, co-founder of gener8tor, which connects entrepreneurs, investors, universities and corporations. “Our goal is to connect participants with immediate resources around federal funding and safely reopening, while also helping them acquire tools that will help them grow their businesses in the long run.”