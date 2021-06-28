WEST POINT — Northeast Community College is collaborating with Franciscan Healthcare to offer opportunities for students that will address workforce demands at its facilities in West Point.
The new Educational Assistance Program includes paying for students to complete their coursework through the college in two areas.
Selected candidates will enroll in either Northeast’s practical nursing/associate degree in nursing program or the health information management system (HIMS) program to earn a two-year associate degree.
Tyler Toline, chief executive officer of Franciscan Healthcare, said the Educational Assistance Program would serve as a win-win for both students and the 8,000 residents in the four-county region the hospital serves.
“Life is about relationships. I would like to thank Northeast Community College for partnering with Franciscan Healthcare and St. Joseph’s Elder Services to help us live our mission, ‘To Live and to Promote the Healing Mission of Jesus Christ,’ ” Toline said. “Our ability to assist local residents continue their education and then have a job with us is something that will help us sustain our operations for years to come. The West Point region is fortunate to have the Northeast extended campus, and we at Franciscan and St. Joe’s are grateful to have our new partnership.”
HIMS staff members are responsible for the management of systems that collect, store, process, retrieve, analyze, disseminate and communicate information.
As part of the Educational Assistance Program, one HIMS student will have tuition costs of $7,540 for the 65-credit program paid in full, have required practicum experience during the final semester of the program coordinated through Franciscan Healthcare and guaranteed employment at Franciscan Healthcare after program completion as a Health Information Management professional.
To qualify, students must be a current HIMS students or a future Northeast student who will be enrolling in the program.
Registered nurses work in a variety of settings across Franciscan Healthcare and are responsible for patient care, taking vitals, educating patients, performing physical evaluations and evaluation tests and collecting patient history.
Two candidates selected for the 45-credit nursing program will have their tuition of $5,625 paid in full; be provided a book allowance of up to $3,830; and be guaranteed employment at Franciscan Healthcare upon completion of their degree. Students also must be enrolled at Northeast Community College and accepted into the associate degree in nursing or practical nursing programs.
“Northeast Community College understands the importance of investing in workers to support our community,” said Carla Streff, director of Northeast’s extended campus in West Point. “With critical shortages of both nurses and HIMS professionals and numerous job prospects available, the Educational Assistance Program is a wonderful opportunity to work with a great partner like Franciscan Healthcare to help meet their workforce needs and help grow our community.”
The application deadline for the Educational Assistance Program is Thursday, July 1. Qualified applicants will be interviewed by a selection committee prior to being selected for the sponsorship. Sponsorship will be awarded by Sunday, Aug. 1.
* * *
Want to apply?
To apply for either the HIMS or Nursing Educational Assistance Program through Franciscan Healthcare or for more information, visit franhealth.org/northeast-community-college-sponsorship.html.