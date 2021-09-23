Fourth Street from Monroe Avenue to Northwestern Avenue will be closed during the day, effective immediately.
A sanitary sewer main on Fourth Street is being replaced, and the street is being closed to protect the public and provide access for construction, the City of Norfolk said in a press release.
The west lane will be open in the evening after the daily construction is completed, and the project is expected to be completed by Sunday, Oct. 10.
Alternate routes may be necessary during construction. For additional information, contact the city water division at 402-844-2210.