A fourth COVID-19 related death was reported in Madison County on Wednesday.
The man who died was in his 70s, and had several prior underlying medical conditions, according to the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department.
The total number of cases in the district is now 378. An additional 15 people have recovered from the virus, the ELVPHD said.
Other results are:
- Madison County: 316 positive out of 2,600 total tests. Four deaths and 168 recoveries.
- Stanton County: 21 positive out of 108 total tests. Eight recoveries.
- Cuming County: 32 positive out of 303 total tests. Six recoveries.
- Burt County: Nine positive out of 179 total tests. Two recoveries.