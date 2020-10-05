Four candidates for U.S. Senate are vying for Nebraska votes in the Nov. 3 general election.
Chris Janicek and Preston Love Jr., both of Omaha, are both Democrats. Janicek, winner of the Democratic primary election in May, has continued his campaign despite losing support of the Nebraska Democratic Party after controversy arose over explicit text messages earlier this year. Love received the endorsement from the state party as a write-in candidate in September.
Janicek, Love and Libertarian Gene Siadek of Omaha are challenging incumbent Republican Ben Sasse in the Senate race.
Sasse — a Plainview native who lives in the Fremont area with his wife and three children — was elected to the Senate in 2014. Sasse calls himself “a Christian, a dad, a husband, a Husker football addict and a business turnaround guy who believes Congress could use a good dose of Nebraska common sense.”
“Over the last six years, I’ve fought to bring Nebraska values to Washington,” Sasse said.
Sasse said he believes the most important thing facing the nation right now is doing all that can be done to beat COVID-19.
“We should prioritize vaccine development, helping small businesses and making sure our schools and medical communities have the resources they need,” Sasse said.
In addition to beating the coronavirus, Sasse said he spends a lot of his time working on expanding trade and regulatory relief for Nebraska’s farmers and ranchers, as well as prioritizing national security and pushing back against adversarial countries and radical terrorists.
Sasse also sees the confirmation of judges — such as Judge Amy Coney Barrett for the Supreme Court — who believe in the rule of law.
“I’m working for Nebraskans — helping to confirm judges who believe in the Constitution, expanding trade opportunities for Nebraska agriculture, defending the sanctity of life and making sure we beat this nasty virus,” Sasse said.
Sasse added that he believes the country needs more politics of gratitude and less politics of grievance.
“Politics have been hijacked by political addicts and loud weirdos screaming on cable TV about how America’s best days are behind us,” Sasse said. “Nebraskans reject that and believe our best days are ahead.”
For Libertarian candidate Siadek, taxes and spending are among the most important issues that need to be addressed.
“The more we allow the government to grow, the less individual liberty we have and will lead to a lower standard of living,” Siadek said.
A native of Omaha, Siadek is a married father of two who has a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He graduated with a master’s in business administration from the University of Nebraska at Omaha and now works as the director of water distribution for the Metropolitan Utilities District, where he has been employed for 33 years.
While he has never held an elected office in the past, Siadek is a founding member of the Libertarian Party of Nebraska. Siadek is running for office to give Libertarians and Libertarian-leaning voters a true candidate for whom they could vote.
“There are currently 16,000 registered Libertarians in the state,” Siadek said.
Siadek’s intent is to reacquaint voters to the concept of liberty and to give Nebraskans a chance to send a message to the old parties that government growth is not a path to peace and prosperity.
“(A) vote for me would send a message to the other parties that business as usual needs to stop,” he said.