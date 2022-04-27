State Sen. Tim Gragert did not file to run for reelection this year.
That means four candidates — Mark Patefield of Laurel, Keith Kube of Crofton, Barry DeKay of Niobrara and Robert E. Johnston of Clearwater — are vying for the open seat Gragert will leave in Nebraska Legislative District 40.
Each has expressed his own reason for seeking the position.
“I am running to represent the interests and values of rural Nebraska while addressing issues of today and looking to the future,” Patefield said.
Patefield said he would focus on reducing taxes, controlling spending and emphasizing economic development to grow the state’s rural communities.
He also said his focus would be to bring a conservative, commonsense approach to protecting resources and reducing regulations to allow more cooperation between rural areas, as well as working to improve access to broadband and health care and standing against federal overreach.
“My broad personal experience with agriculture, as a business owner, in health care and with city and school government gives me the background to represent and advocate for the needs of our district,” Patefield said.
Patefield said he is conservative, pro-life, pro-Second Amendment and believes strongly in local control and parental involvement in education.
“Government should be limited, and I agree with (former President Ronald) Reagan that it cannot help people by doing what they can and should do for themselves,” he said. “I have had opportunities to stand for my convictions in my business and while serving in previous offices and will continue to do so in the Legislature.”
DeKay said he is running to address four major priorities: Reform the state’s broken tax structure; invest in roads and infrastructure; deliver much-needed broadband access across the state; and spur economic development in the district.
“I have spent my entire lifetime helping the people of District 40 in many areas,” DeKay said. “I believe my commonsense approach to working to achieve the best for the district is second to none.”
DeKay said he wants voters to know that as a state senator, he would help and listen to their issues. He added that he would be actively engaged with everyone in the district, hosting events to listen to the concerns of citizens and working with them to address the issues that affect District 40.
Johnston said he has given testimony at numerous legislative committee hearings and believes his conservative values are needed in the Unicameral. Johnston brings his combination of civic experience and his experience as president and chairman of the Nebraska Soybean Association and as a member of the Nebraska Ag Leaders working group to the ballot.
“I believe I can represent the 40th District well,” he said. “I want to be a strong voice for rural Nebraska. I will be a strong voice for agriculture.”
Kube, a native of Nebraska, said he has had the opportunity to work throughout North American for nearly a thousand different businesses, helping them to successfully navigate the task of ownership by “stress testing” them to find problems before they became an issue. He is motivated to run because he feels his experience in agriculture, business and consulting would allow him to best serve the district and state.
“With this management experience, I have come to understand the hidden threats to farmers, ranchers, businesses and citizens in order to intercede before experiencing unintended consequences of unsound decisions by politicians,” Kube said.
Kube said he believes, like Thomas Jefferson, that the role of government is to protect the life, liberty and property of its citizens, which means always working to safeguard that system.
“Nebraska communities are faced with long-term issues of sustainability,” he said. “This is caused by the ever-increasing taxes that threatens our very existence.”
Barry DeKay of Niobrara
Experience: DeKay served on the Nebraska Public Power District Board from 2014 to 2020; Niobrara Valley Electric Membership Corp. from 1999 to 2014, serving as president from 2006 to 2014; served Nebraska Rural Electric Association Nebraska Public as state director from 2001 to 2014 and as president from 2011 to 2012; power district nuclear committee chairman from 2018 to 2019 and board chairman in 2020; served as board chairman of the Niobrara Valley Hospital Foundation; served as treasurer of the Raymond Township in Knox County from 1995 to present.
Family: Wife of 32 years, Brenda; son, Bryson and daughter-in-law, Alyssa, with granddaughter Lennon Jo; daughter Brianne and her fiancée, Andrew.
Occupation: Fourth-generation farmer/rancher
Keith Kube of Crofton
Education: St. Rose of Lima and Crofton High School; bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Nebraska; licensed real estate broker in Wisconsin, California, Minnesota; Series 6, 7 and 63 securities license; 15 years as an international management consultant.
Previous elected offices: Kube served as chairman and on the board of directors for the Knox County GOP; Salvation Army and Rotary International of LaCrosse, Wisconsin; Yankton Area Concert Association; president and chairman of the LaCrosse Preservation Society; board member for National Association of Industrial Office Parks; president of the Yankton Rotary Club 1470.
Mark Patefield of Laurel
Education: Laurel-Concord High School; University of Nebraska-Lincoln; pharmacy degree from Creighton University.
Offices served: Patefield served on the Community Redevelopment Authority; Economic Advisory Board; Laurel-Concord Board of Education from 2008 to 2012; Laurel mayor from 2012 to 2020; state board of health since 2021.
Family: Wife, Christina; four children: Holly, Weston, Laurel and Graham.
Robert E. Johnston of Clearwater
Education: Orchard High School graduate; Syngenta Leadership At Its Best graduate.
Occupation: Fifth-generation farmer.
Experience: Johnston served as chairman of the administrative council and finance at his church; president of the Orchard Rural Fire District; president of the Orchard School Board; board member of Nebraska Unified No. 1 School Board; president and chairman of the Nebraska Soybean Association and member of the Nebraska Ag Leaders working group.
Family: Wife, Joni; daughter, Deseree