Tilden four-plex

A FOUR-PLEX under development in Tilden will serve as the new home for four businesses in the Tilden community, including a physical therapy clinic, dental clinic, insurance agency and boutique.

 Courtesy photo

TILDEN — A tax financing incentive program will help result in a new home for four businesses in Tilden.

The passage of a “micro TIF,” or tax increment financing, incentive program is aiding in the construction of a 6,000-square-foot facility that will be divided into four bays for office and business space.

Construction is underway on the project. Project leaders have indicated that much of the work to develop and build the structure is being done by area contractors and suppliers who made time in their schedules to work on the project.

The project is a continuation of an ongoing effort from downtown and area business leaders, city council members and the mayor to enhance Tilden’s future and attract new business opportunities.

The new businesses that are set to open in the four-plex are Family Physical Therapy, a Nebraska-based business with a clinic also located in Fountain Point in Norfolk, and Rose Grace Boutique, a clothing company that is operating as a home business.

The building also will be home to a new dental practice with up to four operatories. This portion of the project is being done as part of an active effort from the developer and the city of Tilden to recruit a dental practice for citizens after the recent retirement of the community’s longtime dentist.

The remaining bay will be occupied by CountyLine Insurance, which will be moving from its current Tilden location. The insurance company also will be looking to add a real estate agent who has inquired about an available office space within its bay.

