Four candidates are running for an open seat on the Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education and will be interviewed during the board’s regular meeting Monday.
The board received four applications from Brent Frey, Jake Claussen, Cassandra Oestreich and Arnie Robinson, a previous board member, according to the meeting agenda.
“I am excited to learn more about the candidates that are interviewing for the open board seat at Monday's board meeting,” said Superintendent Jami Jo Thompson in an email. “It is always a great opportunity when you have strong candidates for the existing board members to interview and consider for the open board position.”
One school board seat is open after Patti Gubbels, previous board vice president, resigned after she was elected to the Nebraska State Board of Education.
All four candidates will be interviewed by sitting board members during Monday’s meeting, which is 5:30 p.m. Monday at the central office, 512 Phillip Ave. The public is allowed to attend and watch the interviews.
Interview order was determined by a random drawing: Robinson will be first, followed by Frey, Claussen and Oestreich.
Each candidate will be asked the same questions from the board. Sample questions provided by the Nebraska Association of School Boards include describing issues facing the board, experience, vision for the district and ways to problem solve. But sitting board members may ask any question they want.
At the end of the interview sessions, sitting board members will discuss the candidates’ qualities and attributes, focusing on strengths, according to the board agenda.
After the discussion, Sandy Wolfe, board president, will ask for nominations for which candidate should fill the empty board seat. Board members will choose the new member through a majority vote, which is three. Each school board member can cast only one vote for a nominated candidate.
Voting will occur through roll call — ballots are not allowed for board appointments.
If no candidate receives a majority vote, the board will resume discussing candidates and go through the process again until someone receives a majority vote or the board has voted five times.
If the board fails to fill a vacancy on the board after five votes, the vacancy will be filled by a special election.
Once a candidate is selected, that person will be seated at the board’s next meeting on March 8 and will remain on the board until the next general election in November 2022. He or she will then have to be elected back on to the board to continue in the position.
“I am fully confident that the existing board of education members will take this process very seriously and will carefully interview each candidate,” Thompson said. “They will strive to appoint the best candidate for the position, while keeping in mind the mission of Norfolk Public Schools, ‘to prepare all students to pursue their goals for the future.’ ”