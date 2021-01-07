Four new COVID-19 deaths reported

O’NEILL — The North Central District Health Department (NCDHD) announced Thursday afternoon that it has been made aware of 75 new COVID-19 cases in the district since the last reporting on Monday.
The new cases by county are six in Antelope, four in Boyd, two in Brown, seven in Cherry, 18 in Holt, 22 in Knox, 14 in Pierce,, and two in Rock.
Whitney Abbott of the district said NCDHD regrets to report four additional COVID-19 deaths: one Rock County man in his 90s, one Cherry County man in his 50s, one Knox County man in his 90s, and one Antelope County man in his 80s. NCDHD’s sincerest condolences go to the families, she said.
NCDHD also reported 126 additional recoveries. By counties, they are 15 in Antelope, one in Boyd, one in Brown, 24 in Cherry, 37 in Holt, 29 in Knox, 14 in Pierce and five in Rock.
NCDHD has received the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and is wrapping up vaccinations for Phase 1A partners. Thus far, 1,168 North Central Nebraska residents received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. NCDHD will notify the public as the district transitions to each phase.
The speed of transition depends heavily on vaccine availability. NCDHD COVID-19 testing sites offer a 15-minute rapid test or the gold standard PCR test. The rapid test is only offered to individuals who are currently exhibiting symptoms associated with COVID.
All testing is offered free of charge at the below locations:
* O’Neill: Monday-Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the north parking lot of the O’Neill Armory, located at the corner of Fourth Street and Hynes Avenue.
* Bassett: Tuesdays from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Rock County Fairgrounds.
* Valentine: Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Hosted by Cherry County Hospital, but testing is at the Valentine United Methodist Church, 804 E. Fifth St. Rapid tests are not available at this location.
The case count update as of Thursday at 4 p.m. was 3,874 total cases, 1,897 recoveries, 61 deaths and 241 total cases reported in the last 14 days.