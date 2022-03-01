SCHUYLER — Four minors have been transported to the Schuyler hospital after they fell into a body of water Tuesday afternoon.
Two children fell through the ice at a body of water in a park in Schuyler about 4:50 p.m. Tuesday, said Denise Kracl, who serves as the Colfax County attorney and spokesperson for the sheriff's office.
Two more children fell through the ice trying to rescue those who had already fallen into the water, Kracl told the Daily News. All four of the minors are between the ages of 8 and 13, she said.
Personnel from the Schuyler Volunteer Fire Department and Schuyler Police Department rescued two of the children from the water, she said.
All four minors were transported and being treated at CHI Health in Schuyler, Kracl said. As of about 6:15 p.m., none of the children involved were believed to need a higher level of care, she said.
The location of the incident was near "Picnic Area 1" at South Park in Schuyler, according to Kracl.