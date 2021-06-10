Rescue action

The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a crash that claimed the lives of four people Thursday morning on Highway 275 near Scribner.

The crash occurred at approximately 9:45 a.m. Thursday just east of Scribner on Highway 275, involving a passenger vehicle and a semi, according to a State Patrol press release. Two adults and one child were pronounced dead at the scene. A second child was transported to a hospital in Fremont where the child passed away, the release said. All four fatalities were from the passenger vehicle.

Investigators are working to identify the victims at this time. Family relationships of those involved were not known as of 1 p.m. Thursday.

The investigation remains ongoing. Highway 275 near the area remained closed as of 1 p.m. and will likely remain closed for some time, the State Patrol said.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and Scribner Police Department are also on scene to assist.

