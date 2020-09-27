NDN logo

U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly announced Friday that the federal Grand Jury for the District of Nebraska has returned 10 unsealed indictments charging 10 defendants. 

Indictments are charging documents that contain one or more individual counts that are merely accusations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Among those from Northeast and North Central Nebraska:

* Joseph B. Levering, 40, Winnebago, is charged with domestic assault by a habitual offender beginning on or about Sept. 16. The maximum possible penalty if convicted is 5 years of imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, a three-year term of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment.

* Dajuan Parker, 22, Macy, is charged in a two-count indictment. Count I charges the defendant with burglary in Indian Country on Aug. 19. The maximum possible penalty if convicted is 20 years of imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, a three-year term of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment.

Count II charges the defendant with child abuse in Indian Country on Aug. 19. The maximum possible penalty if convicted is 3 years of imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, an 18-month term of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment.

* Victor Tyndall, 30, Macy, is charged in a two-count indictment. Count I charges the defendant with strangulation on June 30. The maximum possible penalty if convicted is 10 years of imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, a three-year term of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment.

Count II charges the defendant with domestic assault resulting in substantial bodily injury on June 30. The maximum possible penalty if convicted is 5 years of imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, an 18-month term of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment.

* Jordan R. Whipple, 26, Niobrara, is charged with involuntary manslaughter in Indian Country beginning on or about Aug, 16. The maximum possible penalty if convicted is 6 years of imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, a three-year term of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment.

